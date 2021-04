Most do not think NY Governor Cuomo should resign amid scandals, poll finds

EMBED >More News Videos Dave Evans has the latest in the growing scandal surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A majority of voters do not believe Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign amid ongoing controversies, but a growing number view him unfavorably and don't want him to seek re-election, a Siena College poll released Monday found.Voters said he should not resign, by 51% to 37%.But Cuomo's favorability rating is now 40% positive and 52% negative, a decline from 43% to 45% in March, and 56% to 39% in February.His favorability is the lowest it has ever been measured by Siena. At this time last year, Governor Cuomo's favorability was 77%.57% of voters would prefer to vote for someone else in next year's gubernatorial race, compared with 33% who said they would vote to re-elect Gov. Cuomo.44% to 22% believe Cuomo committed sexual harassment, 34% remain undecided. A month ago, most voters, 41%, were undecided.52% to 38% believe Governor Cuomo can effectively continue to do his job.60% to 32% approve of the governor's handling of the pandemic; though voters are skeptical Cuomo is being transparent with nursing home data.The poll was conducted between April 11 and 15. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.(Note: Video is from Governor Cuomo's most recent budget address)----------