Most do not think NY Governor Cuomo should resign amid scandals, poll finds

Voters said he should not resign, by 51% to 37%.
But Cuomo's favorability rating is now 40% positive and 52% negative, a decline from 43% to 45% in March, and 56% to 39% in February.
His favorability is the lowest it has ever been measured by Siena. At this time last year, Governor Cuomo's favorability was 77%.
RELATED | NY Gov. Cuomo touts achievements amid calls to resign over scandals
57% of voters would prefer to vote for someone else in next year's gubernatorial race, compared with 33% who said they would vote to re-elect Gov. Cuomo.
44% to 22% believe Cuomo committed sexual harassment, 34% remain undecided. A month ago, most voters, 41%, were undecided.
52% to 38% believe Governor Cuomo can effectively continue to do his job.
60% to 32% approve of the governor's handling of the pandemic; though voters are skeptical Cuomo is being transparent with nursing home data.
The poll was conducted between April 11 and 15. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.
(Note: Video is from Governor Cuomo's most recent budget address)
RELATED | NY State Assembly officially launches impeachment inquiry into Cuomo's sex harassment allegations
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip