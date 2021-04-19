Politics

Most do not think NY Governor Cuomo should resign amid scandals, poll finds

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Raw Video: Gov. Cuomo outlines budget highlights

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A majority of voters do not believe Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign amid ongoing controversies, but a growing number view him unfavorably and don't want him to seek re-election, a Siena College poll released Monday found.

Voters said he should not resign, by 51% to 37%.


But Cuomo's favorability rating is now 40% positive and 52% negative, a decline from 43% to 45% in March, and 56% to 39% in February.

His favorability is the lowest it has ever been measured by Siena. At this time last year, Governor Cuomo's favorability was 77%.

RELATED | NY Gov. Cuomo touts achievements amid calls to resign over scandals
EMBED More News Videos

Dave Evans has the latest in the growing scandal surrounding Governor Andrew Cuomo.



57% of voters would prefer to vote for someone else in next year's gubernatorial race, compared with 33% who said they would vote to re-elect Gov. Cuomo.

44% to 22% believe Cuomo committed sexual harassment, 34% remain undecided. A month ago, most voters, 41%, were undecided.

52% to 38% believe Governor Cuomo can effectively continue to do his job.


60% to 32% approve of the governor's handling of the pandemic; though voters are skeptical Cuomo is being transparent with nursing home data.

The poll was conducted between April 11 and 15. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

(Note: Video is from Governor Cuomo's most recent budget address)

RELATED | NY State Assembly officially launches impeachment inquiry into Cuomo's sex harassment allegations
EMBED More News Videos

Dave Evans has the latest on the Cuomo investigation.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomoscandalharassmentnew york state politicsjoe bidensexual harassmentnancy pelosicovid 19charles schumer
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD prepares for protests, demonstrations following Chauvin trial
COVID Updates: Pfizer says it's testing vaccine on babies, young children
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds with a shower later
Search for man in string of armed bodega robberies in Queens
NJ residents, all in US ages 16 and up now eligible for COVID vaccination
Times Square Alliance says city needs to address crime, safety concerns
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Show More
Man fatally struck, dragged near Central Park on Upper West Side
Multiple injuries reported after car smashes into Manhattan bodega
Search for 2 women who stole valuable necklace off 84-year-old Asian woman
Queens Sikh community mourns victims of FedEx mass shooting
Be Kind: 'Vaccine Angels' help people overcome language barriers, make appointment for shot
More TOP STORIES News