MTA will not restore overnight service for Election Day; early voting continues

While the long lines continue, it's not voters who seem to be upset by the long waits; it's the governor and mayor.
The state and the city are pointing fingers at each other as to who is responsible for proposing and making changes to the Board of Elections for the future.
Cumulative Totals
Manhattan 129,997
Bronx 84,698
Brooklyn 194,936
Queens 125,741
Staten Island 59,379
Total Number of Check-Ins 594,751
Moreover, as we look ahead to Election Day, the MTA says they will not cancel their overnight nightly cleaning.
Right now subways are closed from 1-5 a.m. for cleaning.
There is concern that will impact poll workers and voters getting to the polls.
The MTA working on a solution to get workers to the polls.
"Each of those poll trackers, poll watchers will be emailed a trip, advised as to how to get to the polling place. A significant majority of poll watchers actually poll watch within a half mile or so of their homes," said Pat Foye, MTA Chairman.
There will also be for-hire car service provided for some workers with longer trips.
Extended early voting hours will go into effect this weekend, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Sunday is the last day of early voting.
The extra hours add up to a total of nine extra hours for New Yorkers to cast their votes.
There is no early voting on November 2 ahead of the November 3 general election.
CLICK HERE to find your polling place, and CLICK HERE to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.
