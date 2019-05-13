NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is expected to sign a law Monday that will expand the time during which sexual assault victims may sue their abusers and organizations that protected a sexual predator.
The new law would allow victims to bring a civil suit up until the age of 55.
It will also give victims who were previously barred from bringing a lawsuit over the current statute of limitations a new two-year window to pursue their case.
If signed, the new law would begin December 1, 2019
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Governor Murphy expected to extend lawsuit time for sex abuse victims
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More