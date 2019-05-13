Governor Murphy expected to extend lawsuit time for sex abuse victims

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is expected to sign a law Monday that will expand the time during which sexual assault victims may sue their abusers and organizations that protected a sexual predator.The new law would allow victims to bring a civil suit up until the age of 55.It will also give victims who were previously barred from bringing a lawsuit over the current statute of limitations a new two-year window to pursue their case.If signed, the new law would begin December 1, 2019----------