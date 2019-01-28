New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will tour a Hudson River transit tunnel to get a firsthand look at the aging infrastructure and storm damage on Monday.The tunnel carries hundreds of thousands of passengers between New Jersey and Penn Station.Governor Murphy is pushing for federal funding for the Gateway Tunnel Project, which would build two new tunnels under the Hudson River.He will be joined by members of the state congressional delegation as well as state leadership to tour the North River Tunnel.The aging tunnel and damage has caused countless breakdowns and delays for passengers.Funding for the Gateway Tunnel Project is estimated to cost $30 billion. They are hoping to secure at least half from the federal government.Governor Murphy said, "The Gateway Tunnel is the most critical infrastructure project in the country. Our future economic viability depends on building a new tunnel as soon as possible."Murphy and his team will depart from the MetroPark Station in Woodbridge Township around 10:30 a.m. and they will spend more than an hour touring the tunnels and will eventually end up at New York Penn Station.----------