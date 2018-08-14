Wealthy businessman Ned Lamont easily won the Democratic nomination for Connecticut governor, defeating Bridgeport mayor and ex-convict Joe Ganim in Tuesday's primary.Lamont's win comes 12 years after he defeated the party's then-veteran U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman in a Democratic showdown that was viewed nationally as a referendum on the war in Iraq. Lamont later lost in the general election when Lieberman ran as an independent.It's unclear who Lamont will face in November. Votes were still being counted in the five-way Republican primary battle.As in 2006, Lamont is hoping to ride a wave of national discontentment among Democrats. He has promised on the campaign trail to "save Connecticut" from the policies of President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans, whether it's the weakening of environmental standards, limiting of access to abortion or scaling back of union members' rights."We're going in the wrong direction with what's going on in Washington, D.C., right now. We're going to start going in the right direction here in Connecticut," Lamont says in an early campaign ad.Democratic Governors Association Chairman Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington, said Lamont "is the only candidate" in the race for governor "who will stand up to Donald Trump when his policies hurt Connecticut."The Republican Governors Association immediately responded by accusing Lamont of being an "enabler" of Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who is not running for a third term. Lamont ran in a previous gubernatorial primary and lost to Malloy in 2010."Connecticut desperately needs a governor who will turn the page on the Dan Malloy era, but Ned Lamont would continue it for a third term," said RGA Communications Director Jon Thompson.Lamont, of Greenwich, has called for a $15-an-hour minimum wage, more funding for local education, electronic tolls for heavy trucks, and paid family and medical leave. A financially successful founder of a small cable company, Lamont contends he has both the business and people skills to bring various groups together to help solve the state's ongoing budget problems.He often speaks about being an outsider and about how the "political class" has failed taxpayers and state employees.The gubernatorial competitions are just two of the numerous primaries being held Tuesday, for everything from state treasurer to the state House of Representatives. The most crowded primary field in recent memory has been fueled by an unusually large number of open seats for top offices - notably Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is not seeking a third term - coupled with the availability of public financing for state races.U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy advanced to the November election without facing a primary election Tuesday in the Democratic party.The first-term senator from Connecticut will take on small-business owner Matthew Corey, who defeated Apple computer executive Dominic Rapini in the Republican primary.Murphy's campaign has raised about $13.5 million and still has about $8.5 million on hand, an amount that far exceeds the fundraising of his GOP rival.Murphy was first elected in 2012 and became a prominent advocate for gun control following the shooting that year at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.The 45-year-old Democrat also has gained a national reputation as an opposition voice to President Donald Trump and is frequently mentioned among possible Democratic challengers to the president in 2020.Corey, a lifelong resident of Manchester, won the Republican endorsement in May with 53 percent of the vote.The 54-year-old Navy veteran owns a window-washing business and McKinnon's Irish Pub in Hartford. He has run three unsuccessful campaigns for congress against Democratic U.S. Rep. John Larson.Corey has said he wants this race to be a referendum pitting the policies of Trump, which he supports, against those supported by Murphy.Rapini had never held public office.A former National Teacher of the Year defeated a veteran politician in the Democratic primary for a U.S. House seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, who agreed not to seek re-election amid criticism over her mishandling of a sexual harassment case in her Washington office.Wolcott educator Jahana Hayes, who won the national award in 2016, topped former Simsbury First Selectman Mary Glassman, a two-time lieutenant governor candidate. If she wins the general election in November, Hayes, 45, will be the first black woman to win a Connecticut congressional seat.While the primary has become heated at times, Sacred Heart University Professor Gary Rose predicts things will become even hotter after the last primary vote is counted."I think for the general election, it's going to be a lot of inflammatory rhetoric out there," he said.The battle for the GOP nomination for governor has already been testy in recent days, with outside groups spending tens of thousands of dollars on TV ads and candidates clashing with one another.Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, who successfully had a noncancerous brain tumor removed last year, narrowly won the GOP endorsement at the party's convention in May. But he faces another tough challenge from four fellow Republicans on Tuesday's ballot. The list includes two wealthy businessmen, former Greenwich hedge fund manager David Stemerman and former General Electric executive Bob Stefanowski, who are mostly self-funding their campaigns. There's also former Trumbull First Selectman Tim Herbst and Westport tech entrepreneur Steve Obsitnik, who, like Boughton, are both participating in the state's public campaign financing program.Whoever wins the most votes will secure the party's nomination. Some candidates have estimated they need just 25,000 to 30,000 votes to win, considering past primary turnouts.Former Gov. M. Jodi Rell is the last Republican to hold the office. She left office in January 2011.Joshua Foley, a spokesman for the State Elections Enforcement Commission, said his office has been gearing up for Tuesday's primary. The agency will staff a primary day hotline at 866-SEEC-INFO (866-733-2463) for anyone who witnesses voting irregularities. Complaints sent to an email address, elections@ctgov, will also be monitored by SEEC and the Secretary of the State's Office.Foley said Tuesday's turnout will determine how busy SEEC will be."When the turnout in certain places is high, or there's a glitch at a certain poling location, the calls start lighting up," he said.Only state's roughly 1.2 million registered Democrats and Republicans can participate in the primary. They represent about 57 percent of the state's electorate. Unaffiliated voters, the largest voting bloc, cannot participate in party primaries in Connecticut. Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.----------