Black Lives Matter vandalism: New arrests made after BLM mural defaced again outside Trump Tower in NYC

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were arrested for their involvement in vandalizing the Black Lives Matter street mural in front of Trump Tower Saturday.

The mural was vandalized twice in one day.

In the first incident, black paint was splattered all over the mural just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Bevelyn Beatty, 29, and 39-year-old Edmee Chavan, both of Staten Island, were arrested and charged for criminal mischief. They were both given desk appearance tickets and were released. Police are looking into whether or not they are both responsible for the Harlem and Brooklyn incidents.


Authorities say a 42-year-old man threw paint on the mural later in the day just before 6 p.m. This was the fourth time the mural had been vandalized in one week.

One officer was injured after slipping on the paint that was poured on the mural. He injured his arm and his head and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The Black Lives Matter mural painted in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue has been vandalized for a third time this week.



The mural was also vandalized on Friday afternoon.



A small group of protesters was reportedly there at the time.

The "Black Lives Matter" mural painted in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue has been vandalized for a second time this week, authorities said.



Police arrested Juliet Germanotta, 39, Luis Martinez, 44, and D'Anna Morgan, 25, and charged them with criminal mischief. They were released with a desk appearance ticket.

In addition, a 64-year-old woman was arrested and given a criminal court summons for illegal posting of flyers.

A few hours later, the mural was repaired by DOT crews.



The first incident happened on Monday. Police were still looking for one person in that case who walked up to mural and dumped red paint over the letter V in "Lives," which splattered across the mural as cars drove over it.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the vandal in action:
Video shows the moment someone vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural with red paint.



"I saw somebody out of the corner of my eye putting down a bag... and I was thinking 'oh he's gonna get in my shot,'" Nikki Ross, who recorded the video, told Eyewitness News. "And when I got to about the clock, he took out the paint and splattered it across the mural."

Ross said the last few months have awakened her to her privilege and it's her responsibility as a white woman to call out injustice.

"To be vocal, to tell your friends what the movement is about and explain to your friends how Black Lives Matter," Ross said. "I'm glad that he left the paint can there and wasn't wearing gloves."

Mayor Bill de Blasio said later Monday evening that the mural had already been fixed.

"The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can't be undone," he said on Twitter.
Raw video from the scene outside Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in NYC



The suspect was described as a white male wearing a black hat and a black T-shirt who fled westbound on West 56th Street.

It is unclear whether he had a political motivation or if he was just looking for attention. But cops say it's still an act of criminal mischief which is a misdemeanor.

The NYPD is now reviewing surveillance videos, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

Related: 'Black Lives Matter' painted in front of Trump Tower on 5th Avenue
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio grabbed a roller Thursday to help paint "Black Lives Matter" in front of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.



