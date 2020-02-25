Politics

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to unveil 3rd state budget

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is set to unveil his third state budget on Tuesday.

The first-term governor will present the fiscal year 2021 spending plan before a joint meeting of the Democrat-led Legislature.

Murphy and lawmakers face a constitutional requirement to enact a balanced budget by June 30, when the current year's 38.7 billion spending plan expires.

Murphy has said already that he plans to reintroduce an income tax hike on people earning more than $1 million, from 8.97% to 10.75%.

Lawmakers have balked at the proposal, though Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney said he would back the increase if Murphy agrees to boost the state's payment into public workers' pension funds by $1 billion,, from the roughly $4 billion in the current fiscal year.
