New Jersey voters electing all 80 Assembly members

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Polls have opened in New Jersey as voters statewide select all 80 seats in the Democrat-led General Assembly.
A number of local races and a statewide ballot question on whether veterans living in retirement communities should get a $250 property tax deduction are also on the ballot.
Voters in the 1st District are also electing a successor to fill Rep. Jeff Van Drew's state Senate seat since he was elected to Congress.
Polls are open until 8 p.m. County offices have been accepting mail-in ballots for weeks, though.
State data show roughly 600,000 mail-in ballots have been sent. The last time the Assembly topped the ballot in 2015, about 114,000 or nearly 10% of ballots cast were through the mail.
