Politics

New 'Know Your Rights' program aims to improve police, youth interaction in New York City

(Photo/Shutterstock)

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A new peer-to-peer pilot program for New York City schools was announced Tuesday in Brooklyn aiming to improve relations between the police and youth.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams joined educators, advocates and students to unveil the first-of-its-kind "Know Your Rights" program, funded by a $5,000 seed grant from Adams.

The program will train homeless public school students to lead interactive workshops for their peers, teaching them what to do in various scenarios when stopped by police.

As part of a full-scale approach to addressing the rising tensions between police and youth, Adams also called incoming NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea to enhance and prioritize the department's instruction on de-escalation tactics during their annual in-service trainings.

The announcement comes on the heels of recent incidents that have stoked tensions between police and youth in some communities.

Last weekend, video footage of a fight erupting between NYPD officers and teenagers in downtown Brooklyn's Jay Street-Metrotech station went viral, drawing broad condemnation from the public and elected leaders.

On Nov. 1, several protesters at a demonstration against the NYPD's subway fare evasion crackdown spit on cops, vandalized vehicles and chanted profanities at police.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbrooklynnew york citynypdpolice brutality
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Who will see snow this week?
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Burglar steals ashes of woman's late husband from NJ home
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
Woman mauled to death by dogs she rescued, police say
Man accused of hitting police car during LI traffic stop
Show More
Football cat-astrophe: Black cat delays Giants-Cowboys game
11-year-old NC boy who died will save lives by donating organs
Hepatitis A alert in NJ after ShopRite worker contracts virus
Dermot Shea, NYPD's next commissioner, talks goals, challenges
ABC News/Washington Post poll: Dems extend lead vs. Trump
More TOP STORIES News