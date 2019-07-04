New tally flips results of Queens DA race from Tiffany Caban to Melinda Katz, forcing recount

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The primary for Queens district attorney -- which was already receiving national attention as a proxy for the national fight between different Democratic factions -- has taken another turn as the tally of paper ballots reversed the initial results and the closed margin to force an automatic recount.The New York City Board of Elections said Queens Borough President Melinda Katz now has a razor-thin lead -- with a 20-vote edge over political newcomer Tiffany Caban, who had held a 1,090-vote lead with 99 percent of precincts reporting on primary night last week.Katz claimed victory even though she says knows there will be legal challenges, but more ballots still need to be counted on Friday. If the margin of victory is less than half a percent, which seems to be the case, then it will trigger an automatic recount."I am proud to have been chosen as the Democratic nominee for Queens District Attorney," Katz said in a statement. "We know that these numbers can and will be subject to recount, and there may be legal challenges, but what matters most is the will of Queens voters."Caban, a public defender, had already claimed victory and said she is confident she will ultimately pull out a win."Queens voters are inspired by Tiffany Caban's campaign and her vision for real criminal justice reform," Caban campaign spokeswoman Monica Klein said. "If every valid paper ballot vote is counted, we are confident we will prevail."The contest in Queens, a borough of nearly 2.4 million people, is serving as a dual referendum on criminal justice reform and progressive politics.All the Democrats largely embraced changes that already have been implemented to some degree by the top prosecutors in Manhattan and Brooklyn, such as reducing prosecutions for possession of small amounts of marijuana.But Caban, 31, who identifies as a queer Latina, has promised to take things further, saying more radical reform was needed to change a cycle of mass incarceration. She has promised to stop prosecuting recreational drug use, prostitution and small-time crimes like subway fare evasion, and seek less punitive sentences for many felonies.She says the criminal justice system is rigged against the poor and was backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, while the 53-year-old Katz is the favorite of the state's Democratic Party establishment.Katz has never worked in criminal law, but she was the best-financed candidate in the race. She had also promised major reforms to the district attorney's office, including curtailing prosecutions of women for prostitution.The winner will be favored to win the November general election to succeed longtime District Attorney Richard Brown. He died last month at age 86.Either Katz or Caban would be the first woman to serve as Queens district attorney.----------