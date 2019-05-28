Politics

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he plans to run for 4th term

ALBANY, New York -- Democrat Andrew Cuomo plans to seek a fourth term as governor of New York state.

During an interview Tuesday morning on WAMC radio, Cuomo said he believes he is making a difference in New York and plans to run again in 2022.

If Cuomo is re-elected, he'll be only the second person to win a fourth, four-year term as New York governor after Republican Nelson Rockefeller. Cuomo's father and fellow Democrat, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, lost his bid for a fourth term.

New York's longest serving governor was its first: George Clinton, who served for seven three-year terms. Like Rockefeller, Clinton went on to be U.S. vice president.

New York has no gubernatorial term limits.

Cuomo won his third term last fall after defeating Republican Marc Molinaro.

Related topics:
politicsalbanyandrew cuomonew york state politics
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
