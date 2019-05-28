New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he plans to run for 4th term

ALBANY, New York -- Democrat Andrew Cuomo plans to seek a fourth term as governor of New York state.During an interview Tuesday morning on WAMC radio, Cuomo said he believes he is making a difference in New York and plans to run again in 2022.If Cuomo is re-elected, he'll be only the second person to win a fourth, four-year term as New York governor after Republican Nelson Rockefeller. Cuomo's father and fellow Democrat, the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, lost his bid for a fourth term.New York's longest serving governor was its first: George Clinton, who served for seven three-year terms. Like Rockefeller, Clinton went on to be U.S. vice president.New York has no gubernatorial term limits.Cuomo won his third term last fall after defeating Republican Marc Molinaro.----------