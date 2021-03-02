New York legislators will pass bill repealing Cuomo's emergency powers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- State legislators are in the final stages of formulating a bill that will scale back Gov. Andrew Cuomo's pandemic powers moving forward.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced Tuesday that the Legislature will pass legislation repealing the temporary emergency powers that were granted to the governor last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I think everyone understands where we were back in March and where we are now. We certainly see the need for a quick response but also want to move toward a system of increased oversight, and review. The public deserves to have checks and balances. Our proposal would create a system with increased input while at the same time ensuring New Yorkers continue to be protected," Stewart-Cousins said.
Gov. Cuomo faces calls to resign after 3rd accuser comes forward
Gov. Cuomo would lose the power to issue new statewide directives, but existing directives could be renewed and modified.
"A year into the pandemic, and as New Yorkers receive the vaccine, the temporary emergency powers have served their purpose - it is time for them to be repealed," Speaker Heastie said. "These temporary emergency powers were granted as New York was devastated by a virus we knew nothing about. Now it is time for our government to return to regular order."
The legislation will also allow the Legislature to repeal a declared State of Emergency by joint resolution, and will keep disease outbreaks in the definition of disaster situation that can be subject to a state of emergency.
Legislators could start voting on the bill as soon as Friday.
Neither Cuomo nor his spokespeople have commented on the latest allegation made against him Monday night. A woman told The New York Times that Cuomo touched her lower back, then grabbed her cheeks and asked to kiss her at a September 2019 wedding.
Most leading Democrats have signaled they want to wait for the results of an investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James into claims that Cuomo sexually harassed at least two women in his administration.
State Democratic Party chair Jay Jacobs, a close Cuomo ally, said it's "premature" to opine before the investigation concludes.
That inquiry has yet to begin. James said her office is working to hire an outside law firm to conduct it.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
