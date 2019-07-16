Politics

New York raises statewide smoking age from 18 to 21

ALBANY, New York -- New York is the latest state to raise its smoking age from 18 to 21 in an effort to discourage teens from getting hooked.

The change was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and will take effect in 120 days.

It applies to traditional cigarettes as well as electronic cigarettes and vaporizers.

Cuomo says raising the age will help discourage an "entire generation" from taking up a potentially deadly habit.

Sixteen states have approved raising the smoking age to 21, though in some the changes won't take effect until later in 2019 or in coming years.

In addition, hundreds of local communities around the nation have made the move to 21. In New York state they include New York City, Long Island, Albany and a dozen other counties.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsalbanysmokingnew york state politics
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House condemns Trump's tweets against 4 congresswomen of color
NJ brother charged in family's murder accused of insurance fraud
24 hospitalized after suspected CO poisoning at NYC church
Wisconsin boy gifts special doll to NYC girl who lost arm
Search on for missing 9-foot anaconda on Long Island
Driver exiting car wash accidentally hits gas, ends up in water
NYPD officer won't face federal charges in Eric Garner death
Show More
Police warn flushing drugs could create 'meth-gators'
Burglar in Queens smells woman's shoe, performs lewd act
Landlords file lawsuit against new rent laws in New York City
Woman was living with dead mother for 3 years, police say
AccuWeather Forecast: Sizzling stretch continues
More TOP STORIES News