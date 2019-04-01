Politics

New York state poised to raise smoking age from 18 to 21

NEW YORK -- New York is poised to become the latest state to raise the legal age for buying cigarettes and electronic cigarettes from 18 to 21.

The Democrat-controlled state Senate expects to vote on the measure Monday afternoon. The Assembly, also controlled by Democrats, passed its own legislation last month.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo also supports raising the age to 21 for purchasing cigarettes. Once he signs the legislation, it will take effect in 120 days.

The measure will prohibit cigarette sales to anyone under 21. Seven states and hundreds of U.S. municipalities, including New York City, already have similar laws in place.

The Senate legislation is sponsored by Diane Savino, who represents parts of Brooklyn and Staten Island. The measure was sponsored in the Assembly by Linda Rosenthal, of Manhattan.

