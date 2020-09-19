New Yorkers react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ginsburg, who passed away at 87 on Friday, was the court's second female justice and grew up in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.
Andrew Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were among the prominent New York politicians to pay tribute to the towering women's rights leader:
NY’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 19, 2020
During her extraordinary career, this Brooklyn native broke barriers & the letters RBG took on new meaning—as battle cry & inspiration.
Her legal mind & dedication to justice leave an indelible mark on America.
Like so many of you, I’m crushed that we lost an incomparable icon.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 18, 2020
A daughter of Brooklyn.
A tenacious spirit who moved this country forward in fairness, equality and morality.
She was Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She never backed down from a fight. Tonight her hometown and world mourn.
We have lost a giant in the history of our nation with the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 19, 2020
It is heartbreaking that in her final moments she was, as are many others, preoccupied with what would happen after her passing.
I want to make one thing clear: we can, and must, fight. https://t.co/QEDDFtSwmK
Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020
She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true American hero, and her legacy will live on in our nation forever.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) September 18, 2020
We are all heartbroken.
May her memory be a blessing.
The Clinton's also paid condolences to Justice Ginsburg:
Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG.— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020
We have lost one of the most extraordinary Justices ever to serve on the Supreme Court. Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life and landmark opinions moved us closer to a more perfect union. And her powerful dissents reminded us that we walk away from our Constitution’s promise at our peril. pic.twitter.com/dDECiBxae6— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 19, 2020
Al Sharpton took to Twitter to pay tribute to Ginsburg:
The passing of the great Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a great loss to the nation. It is a tremendous loss to civil rights for all Americans. RIP RGB.🙏🏽— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) September 18, 2020
Columbia Law School also released a statement mourning the passing of Ginsburg, who graduated with a degree in law from the school:
"Today is the saddest of days for our community. We are heartbroken by the news that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg '59, has died. It is difficult to find words adequate to capture the magnitude of this loss in the life of our institution, nor the scale of her legacy within the modern American legal consciousness. Since 1958, when she arrived at Columbia Law School for her 3L year, Justice Ginsburg made an indelible impact at every turn-first as a star student, then as a trailblazing and dauntless professor and advocate, and finally as a devoted alumna. In Columbia Law School's long and venerable history, I am hard pressed to think of an individual who more singularly elevated our collective aspirations. Her foundational work to advance gender equality, her commitment to the public good, and more than 40 years of pathmarking jurisprudence-characterized in equal measure by its courage and by its precision-made her an icon to generations of lawyers and ordinary citizens alike. For many, myself included, she was a personal hero."
Beyond New York City, hundreds of people have gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court to mourn the death of Ginsburg.
The crowd left candles, flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages. Some wept as they placed the bouquets of flowers on the steps. "RBG" was also drawn inside a pink chalk heart in the sidewalk. Flags outside the court were also flying at half staff.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip