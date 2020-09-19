Politics

New Yorkers react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Reaction poured in from New Yorkers who paid tribute to the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, who passed away at 87 on Friday, was the court's second female justice and grew up in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn.

Andrew Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were among the prominent New York politicians to pay tribute to the towering women's rights leader:
Reaction poured in from New Yorkers who paid tribute to the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.












The Clinton's also paid condolences to Justice Ginsburg:





Al Sharpton took to Twitter to pay tribute to Ginsburg:



Columbia Law School also released a statement mourning the passing of Ginsburg, who graduated with a degree in law from the school:

"Today is the saddest of days for our community. We are heartbroken by the news that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg '59, has died. It is difficult to find words adequate to capture the magnitude of this loss in the life of our institution, nor the scale of her legacy within the modern American legal consciousness. Since 1958, when she arrived at Columbia Law School for her 3L year, Justice Ginsburg made an indelible impact at every turn-first as a star student, then as a trailblazing and dauntless professor and advocate, and finally as a devoted alumna. In Columbia Law School's long and venerable history, I am hard pressed to think of an individual who more singularly elevated our collective aspirations. Her foundational work to advance gender equality, her commitment to the public good, and more than 40 years of pathmarking jurisprudence-characterized in equal measure by its courage and by its precision-made her an icon to generations of lawyers and ordinary citizens alike. For many, myself included, she was a personal hero."

Beyond New York City, hundreds of people have gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court to mourn the death of Ginsburg.

The crowd left candles, flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages. Some wept as they placed the bouquets of flowers on the steps. "RBG" was also drawn inside a pink chalk heart in the sidewalk. Flags outside the court were also flying at half staff.

