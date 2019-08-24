Politics

New York's 'red flag' gun-control law goes into effect Saturday

NEW YORK -- Amid a national gun-control debate, New York state's "red flag" law goes into effect Saturday.

It allows law enforcement, school officials and families to ask a court to order the seizure of firearms from people considered to be dangerous.

State legislators who support the measure emphasize that law enforcement will not suddenly take away someone's gun. Any petition must be accompanied by evidence of risk. A hearing will then determine whether a protection order is issued keeping a person from owning or purchasing a weapon for up to one year. A gun owner may appeal.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the "red flag" legislation in February.

Opponents say it curtails the rights of law-abiding citizens.

A total of 17 states and the District of Columbia have similar laws. New Jersey's will go into effect on September 1.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgun control
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Innocent person killed when NJ police chase ends in crash
Man arrested in string of hate crime attacks in NYC
Mom charged after boy found alone in car parked at NYC Target
AccuWeather: Cooler, drier weekend
Police: Man gropes 14-year-old while posing as Con Ed worker
Police: Driver opens livery driver's door, punches him in road rage attack
G-7 summit in France a test of unity among world leaders
Show More
66-year-old man stabbed on A subway train in Brooklyn
Doctors find venomous brown recluse spider inside woman's ear
Candidate: Michigan city should be as white 'as possible'
Dave Chappelle set to host benefit concert for Ohio shooting
Body cam video shows deadly NJ police-involved shooting
More TOP STORIES News