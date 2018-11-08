POLITICS

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka defends actions in city water crisis

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the water conditions in Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey --
The mayor of New Jersey's largest city is denouncing comparisons between high lead levels in his city's water and the recent crisis in Flint, Michigan.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said Thursday his administration is taking multiple steps to address the high levels caused by aging lead water lines.

A lawsuit claims the city hasn't taken adequate precautions and has misled residents.

Between 15,000 and 18,000 homes are estimated to have the lead lines. Newark has about 280,000 residents.

Flint's water was found to have elevated lead levels in 2014 and 2015 despite officials' insistence the water was safe.

Some state health officials in Michigan have been charged with failing to alert the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area that some experts believe resulted from poorly treated water.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdrinking watercontaminated waterras barakaNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Former NY AG Schneiderman won't face abuse charges
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg breaks 3 ribs in fall
With new Justice official, fate of Russia probe in question
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen stabbed in chest outside NYC school, 2 in custody
LIVE COVERAGE: 12 killed in California nightclub shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Tamera Mowry's niece among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
California shooting survivor also survived Vegas shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Teen killed girlfriend, put body under sink, shared pics
Video shows person sought in 21-year-old woman's murder
Show More
Man fatally shot at Target store in Brooklyn
Woman records mouse crawling through AMC seat cushions
HUG DENIED: 'El Chapo' request for embrace shot down
White House bans CNN's Jim Acosta after confrontation
Hammer-wielding robber targets people in Harlem, police say
More News