POLITICS

Nikki Haley resigns as UN Ambassador, sources say

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABC) --
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has resigned, ABC News and the Associated Press have learned. President Donald Trump will make official announcement shortly.

Congressional and Trump administration sources did not provide a reason to the Associated Press.

Her last high-profile appearance was at the United Nations General Assembly in September, when she appeared alongside President Donald Trump.

Haley served as South Carolina governor prior to her appointment as ambassador to the United Nations in November 2016.

The child of Indian immigrants, Haley was the first woman to serve as governor of South Carolina. She was re-elected in 2014.

