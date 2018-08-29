New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he'll serve a full four years and not seek the White House in 2020 if he's elected to a third term.The Democrat made the promise Wednesday during a debate at Hofstra University with former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon ahead of next month's Democratic primary.Cuomo has been considered a possible presidential contender. He said Wednesday that death would be the only reason he wouldn't serve out a full third term.Cuomo argues he's better qualified to lead the state, but Nixon says he's a political insider who hasn't addressed corruption or New York City's aging subways.Polls give Cuomo a lead of 30 percentage points going into the primary. He also has a formidable financial advantage going into the final weeks of the campaign, with more than $20 million in his campaign account compared to $450,000 for Nixon.The debate was the first time the candidates have met since Nixon, 52, entered the race this spring. She has aggressively attacked Cuomo from the left, portraying him as a bully and an insider who has failed to address chronic government corruption, income inequality and New York City's aging subways. She's betting on big support from liberals who have long been skeptical of Cuomo, once a centrist who has recently moved further to the left, a shift Nixon's campaign refers to as the "Cynthia effect.""The polls right now are not capturing the new progressive voters and the hunger for real change," Nixon told reporters in Albany last week, adding that she was more focused on meeting voters than preparing for the debate. "We're talking to people. We've got thousands of volunteers across the state ... we are mobilizing our army."Cuomo's campaign has touted the governor's liberal accomplishments such as a higher minimum wage, paid family leave, gun control and same-sex marriage. Cuomo, 60, has avoided even mentioning Nixon, spending more time attacking Trump. Cuomo's campaign aides, however, have dismissed Nixon as a dilettante too inexperienced to lead the nation's fourth largest state. The campaign released an advertisement featuring an endorsement from former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday that plays up the issue of experience.Asked by reporters on Monday how he was preparing for Wednesday's debate, Cuomo had a one-word response."Governing," he said.Four years ago, Cuomo refused to debate challenger Zephyr Teachout before the Democratic primary. Teachout went on to win a third of the vote. She is now running for attorney general.The winner of the Democratic primary faces Republican Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive; independent candidate Stephanie Miner, a former mayor of Syracuse; and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in New York state by more than 2-1.----------