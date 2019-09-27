Politics

NJ attorney general to make announcement on ICE detainment operations

NEWARK, New Jersey -- New Jersey lawmakers are making an announcement on immigration and law enforcement after 54 people were detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in a week-long operation.

The latest chapter in this battle between New Jersey and the federal government happens Friday when the state's attorney general makes that an announcement in Newark.

Attorney General Gerber Grewal has been at odds with ICE over their desire to deport undocumented immigrants who get arrested on charges unrelated to their immigration status.

The state's policy is that it won't hold people for deportation unless they've been charged or convicted of a serious crime.

Earlier this week, ICE announced it rounded up 54 people who had been arrested by local police and were due to be deported, only to be let go.

ICE had to go find the detainees themselves because local jails refused to cooperate.

New Jersey says they're not in the business of doing ICE's job and that they want to make sure "law-abiding" residents don't live in fear of deportation.

Still, there are some local governments in New Jersey that do cooperate with ICE. Friday's announcement from the state is set for 1 p.m. and it may have something to do with those existing agreements.

