NJ expected to announce mail-in voting for November's Presidential election

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy is expected to announce Friday that the November election in New Jersey will be held most with mail-in ballots.He says just like the coronavirus, mail-in voting is sticking around.All 6.2 million registered New Jersey voters will receive a ballot in the mail and there will be limited in-person polling locations for people who need extra assistance, or people who simply prefer to vote in person.The July primary was also conducted largely by mail, and just 26% of registered voters participated.Governor Murphy is doubling down."We think largely it was a very good result particularly balancing the sacred right to vote at the center of democracy, along with public health and respecting people's health and the combination of vote by mail and in person," the governor said.This surge of mail-in ballots coming as President Trump just blocked new money to bolster the Post Office.Anyone worried about the mail can simply drop off the ballot in one of the drop boxes now located outside municipal buildings.