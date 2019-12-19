New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signs bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get licenses

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a new law Thursday expanding access to driver's licenses for undocumented residents.The state joins 13 others, including California, New York, and Utah, and the District of Columbia, in allowing residents to obtain driver's licenses regardless of immigration status."Expanding access to driver's licenses is critical for the safety of New Jerseyans and a step toward building a stronger and fairer New Jersey for all," Murphy said. "Allowing residents the opportunity to obtain driver's licenses regardless of their immigration status will decrease the number of uninsured drivers and increase safety on our roads."The bill creates two categories of driver's licenses and non-driver identification cards: federally-compliant REAL ID, which is only available for documented residents, and the Standard Basic driver's license and ID, which will be available to all New Jersey residents regardless of immigration status.Anyone who applies for a Standard Basic driver's license or ID, whether a citizen or non-citizen, must provide six points of identification.Further, the bill ensures that those who hold a Standard Basic driver's license are treated fairly. The bill prohibits insurance companies from charging a driver more for having a Standard Basic driver's license, and prohibits employment, housing, and public-accommodation discrimination against an individual for holding a Standard Basic driver's license or ID.The bill also requires the Chief Administrator of Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) to establish a two year public awareness campaign to inform the public about the availability of and the requirements to obtain a Standard Basic license or REAL ID, as well as creates an 11-member advisory board to review the MVC's implementation of the bill and the issuance of Standard Basic and REAL ID driver's licenses.A report from the board will be issued to the governor and Legislature containing its findings and recommendations no later than 12 months following the bill's effective date, which is January 1, 2021.A 2018 study from New Jersey Policy Perspective, a progressive think tank, estimated about nearly 500,000 residents without documentation are of driving age in New Jersey.Among the supporters was Motor Vehicles Commissioner Sue Fulton, who cited a study by AAA that indicated unlicensed drivers were more likely to flee the scene of an accident than those with licenses."In my view our roads are safer when our drivers are trained, tested licensed and insured," Fulton said this month.Opponents worry the measure rewards people for breaking the law and could lead to voter fraud because voter registration occurs when obtaining a license.Any documents and personal information obtained by the motor vehicle commission from an applicant will be deemed confidential.(Some information from the Associated Press)----------