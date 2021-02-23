New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to propose 2022 budget plan

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy will propose his 2022 budget plan for New Jersey on Tuesday.
There are calls to increase funding for public education, small businesses, and New Jersey Transit as the state begins recovering from the impact of the pandemic.
Meanwhile, there are concerns about high taxes, including property taxes.
Governor Murphy will deliver his address virtually.
Just Monday, a recreational marijuana marketplace, cannabis decriminalization, and looser penalties for underage possession of the drug and alcohol became law in New Jersey, more than three months after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to legalize adult use of the drug.
Also, some fans can return to some arenas and stadiums in New Jersey starting next Monday, March 1, Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday.
Any venue that holds more than 5,000 people will be allowed to open at 10 percent capacity if it's indoors and 15% if it's outdoors.
The reopening move is in an effort to get the economy moving again in the state.
