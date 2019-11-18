New Jersey Senate leaders seek voter approval to legalize marijuana

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Lawmakers announced Monday they will seek voter approval to legalize marijuana in New Jersey.Senate President Steve Sweeney and Senator Nicholas Scutari, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced the introduction of legislation to seek voter approval of a constitutional amendment to legalize adult use of marijuana.They released a joint statement saying that the legislation would "authorize a public referendum for a proposal that will lead to the creation of a system that allows adults to purchase and use marijuana for recreational purposes in a responsible way."The statement went on to say:----------