NJ Transit audit: It's a mess

An audit of New Jersey's troubled state mass transportation system describes it as plagued by top-heavy management, low morale, a lack of funding and little or no strategic planning.Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled the 179-page New Jersey Transit report on Tuesday.The Democrat made reforming NJ Transit one of his major priorities when he took office in January, calling the once-admired organization "a national disgrace."The audit recommends restructuring management and operating NJ Transit more like a business and less like a government agency. It also urges creating an office of strategic planning and an office dedicated to enhancing the value of NJ Transit's more than $5 billion in assets.NJ Transit has been criticized for a spate of recent train cancellations due to long-delayed, federally required safety work.FULL NEWS CONFERENCE:----------