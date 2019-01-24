POLITICS

No charges in sexual assault case involving former Murphy campaign workers

Shirleen Allicot has the latest on a story involving a former New Jersey state official.

NEWARK, New Jersey --
A New Jersey prosecutor's office says it won't charge a former state official accused of sexual assault by another worker in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's administration, citing "a lack of credible evidence."

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's office said in a statement Wednesday that after reviewing the case against Albert Alvarez that it would not be filing charges against him.

Alvarez was accused by Katie Brennan of sexually assaulting her in 2017 when they were both working to get Murphy elected.

Her accusation became public when she told her story to the Wall Street Journal in October after saying she tried unsatisfactorily for months to get the Murphy administration to act.

The administration's handling of the case led to a legislative probe.

Alvarez has denied wrongdoing.

