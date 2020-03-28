Trump dismisses quarantine idea for NY area; CDC issues travel advisory for tri-state

On the recommendation of the White House CoronaVirus Task Force, and upon consultation with the Governor’s of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, I have asked the @CDCgov to issue a strong Travel Advisory, to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump Saturday evening dismissed an idea he had broached hours earlier to much consternation and confusion, saying a federally enforced quarantine of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut would not be necessary.Instead, the CDC issued a travel advisory for the tri-state area, urging residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to "refrain from non-essential domestic travel for 14 days effective immediately."The quarantine idea drew immediate condemnation from tri-state area leaders, including vociferous opposition from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who slammed Trump's proposal as a "lockdown" and a federal "declaration of war" against the states that could lead to "total mayhem."Trump backed down in a tweet Saturday evening, hours after first suggesting the idea during a South Lawn appearance with reporters and seeming to double down on the proposal later in the day, despite instant opposition from Cuomo.Specifically, Trump announced Saturday evening that a federally enforced quarantine in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will not be necessary. Instead, he said he asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a strong travel advisory "to be administered by the Governors, in consultation with the Federal Government."Here is the full statement:Trump first broached the idea just as Cuomo, unaware of what the president was proposing, was delivering his daily coronavirus briefing in New York.Trump said: "There's a possibility that sometime today we'll do a quarantine, short-term two weeks, on New York, probably New Jersey, certain parts of Connecticut."Trump made these comments before heading to the U.S. Navy hospital ship Comfort, which was departing from Norfolk, Virginia to New York City.The president said he "doesn't want to do" an enforceable quarantine for the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut area "but may have to."The president at the Comfort event said a quarantine would not affect truckers or trade in any way, and that a decision would be made soon.On the South Lawn, Trump said he just spoken to Cuomo and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who ordered a quarantine of visitors from New York and New Jersey last week.Cuomo, however, said that he only spoke to Trump recently about the USNS Comfort and does not know what an enforceable quarantine means."I don't know how that could be legally enforceable, and from a medical point of view, I don't know what you would be accomplishing. But I can tell you, I just -- I don't even like the sound of it. I'm not even understanding what it is, I don't like the sound of it."In comments later to CNN, Cuomo expressed strident opposition to any such action, calling it akin to what China did in Wuhan and a recipe for "total mayhem.""I don't believe it would be legal. I believe it would be illegal," the governor said, suggesting a quarantine would further injure the hobbled economy and make the stock market "drop like a stone."Cuomo said that he didn't believe the lockdown would be legal because of the interstate commerce clause.The governor said that such a move would be completely against the actions thus far of the president, who Cuomo said has been working with state officials in response to the virus.Earlier, the president also said this measure would restrict travel from "hot spots" around New York because "they're having problems down in Florida, a lot of New Yorkers going down, we don't want that."