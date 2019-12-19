Impeachment

No Republicans vote to impeach Trump; Tulsi Gabbard votes 'present'

WASHINGTON -- No Republicans voted to impeach President Donald Trump.

As the House voted Wednesday evening, the tally fell largely along party lines, with the few defections all on the Democratic side.

The House voted 230-197-1 on the first article, abuse of power. Two Democrats voted against: Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who is considering switching parties to become a Republican, and Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota.

Those two lawmakers and freshman Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine also voted against the second article, obstruction of Congress.

Conservative Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who left the GOP to become an independent, voted to impeach Trump on both charges.

Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a presidential candidate, voted present on both.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimpeachmentrepublicanshouse of representativesdemocratspresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
IMPEACHMENT
Trump impeached while holding campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich.
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Legacy moment: Pelosi leads 'somber' Trump impeachment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
Man who ran down Boy Scout while drunk convicted on all counts
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season follows snow squalls
Puppy mill bust: Company under investigation for LI dog shipments
Stabbing at Oregon shopping center kills 1, wounds others
NYC inspecting 1,300 buildings after woman killed by falling debris
Show More
German shepherd rescued after chasing cat up a tree
Arrest warrant issued for woman who snuck into Bronx Zoo lion den
NY school bus driver accused of driving drunk with kids on board
Board president asks official who called Jews 'brutes' to resign
Woman rescued after car crashes off Saw Mill River Parkway into water
More TOP STORIES News