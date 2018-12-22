COLORADO (WABC) --If the Grinch can't steal Christmas, neither can a government shutdown: It will NOT get in the way of the military's 63-year-old tradition of tracking Santa Claus.
NORAD, the branch of the military that tracks Mr. Claus every year from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, said it will still be on the job. The tradition began more than 50 years ago when the wrong number was printed in a newspaper.
In the event of a government shutdown, NORAD will continue with its 63-year tradition of NORAD Tracks Santa on Dec. 24. Military personnel who conduct NORAD Tracks Santa are supported by approximately 1,500 volunteers who make the program possible each and every year. pic.twitter.com/fY0oyjrdDc— NORAD & USNORTHCOM (@Norad_Northcom) December 21, 2018
NORAD has been tracking Santa on Christmas Eve for 63 years with the help of approximately 1,500 volunteers.
