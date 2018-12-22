GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Santa tracker 2018: NORAD continues tradition despite government shutdown

If the Grinch can't steal Christmas, neither can a government shutdown: It will NOT get in the way of the military's 63-year-old tradition of tracking Santa Claus.

By Eyewitness News
COLORADO (WABC) --
NORAD, the branch of the military that tracks Mr. Claus every year from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, said it will still be on the job. The tradition began more than 50 years ago when the wrong number was printed in a newspaper.


NORAD has been tracking Santa on Christmas Eve for 63 years with the help of approximately 1,500 volunteers.
