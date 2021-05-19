NY Attorney General opens criminal investigation into Trump Organization

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10370063" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The millions of pages of documents, sources say, contain Trump's tax returns spanning from January 2011 to August 2019.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Attorney General's investigation into the Trump Organization has now evolved to include potential crimes, a spokesman told ABC News.The office has been investigating possible civil violations by the Trump Organization over the way it valued holdings as it sought loans and tax benefits.Now the investigation has entered "a criminal capacity," the spokesman said."We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA," said Fabien Levy, a spokesman for New York Attorney General Letitia James.The attorney general notified the Trump Organization of this change in recent months, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.It's not immediately clear what practical effect the notification has because any criminal charges would be brought by the Manhattan District Attorney's office, which declined to comment.The Manhattan DA's office has been presenting evidence to a grand jury and pouring over former President Trump's personal and business tax returns as it considers whether to file criminal charges.The Trump Organization declined to comment.----------