NY State Assembly Judiciary Committee hold hearing about Cuomo impeachment inquiry

The State Judiciary Committee held a short session for members to ask questions of the attorneys handling the case.
The inquiry was announced more than a month ago after multiple sexual harassment and misconduct allegations surfaced.
"This is not a responsibility that any involved take lightly," New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said. "I have the utmost faith that my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee and our independent team of lawyers will continue to conduct this investigation in a thorough and expeditious manner fully reflecting the seriousness of the allegations facing the governor and his administration."
Officials say more than 200 tips have been phoned into the state assembly's impeachment investigation hotline, it was revealed during the body's second meeting.
Investigators have spoken to layers for 70 people who may have relevant information to a potential impeachment of Cuomo, as well as at least four state agencies.
The probe has also expanded to cover other issues, including the governor's alleged use of state resources to write his book.
Private law firm Davis Polk, hired by the state Assembly, is using twice as many women as men for the probe.
"The Davis Polk team has been working with all due, and deliberate speed to investigate each and every one of these allegations," Assemblyman Charles Lavine said.
Cuomo denies touching any one inappropriately and is refusing to step down.
On Wednesday during a COVID briefing, Gov. Cuomo again declined to say if he would resign if State Attorney General Letitia James finds he violated sex harassment laws in her ongoing review
"Let's see what the review says and we'll take it from there," Cuomo said twice to a reporter's repeated questions.
The governor added he was "looking forward" to commenting "about the review, and about the facts, and about the truth."
"And I am looking forward to that, but now is not the time," Cuomo said.
