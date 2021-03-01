New York awaits next moves in Cuomo sexual harassment investigation

After growing bipartisan calls for an investigation, we now know the New York attorney general will lead the effort.
The governor's office announced Sunday that Attorney General Letitia James will select an independent lawyer to investigate the allegations, including the story from the most recent accuser to come publicly forward.
In an interview with the New York Times over the weekend, former Cuomo aide Charlotte Bennett claimed the governor asked her several questions about her personal life last year that she took as advances toward a sexual relationship.
Bennett's allegation follows another one that surfaced last December.
Former aide Lindsey Boylan claimed Cuomo kissed her on the lips.
Cuomo released a statement saying, "I now understand that my interactions may have been insensitive or too personal and that some of my comments, given my position, made others feel in ways I never intended. I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation. To the extent anyone felt that way, I am truly sorry about that."
However, the governor maintains he never inappropriately touched anyone or propositioned anyone.
Many of the biggest names in New York politics have lined up behind James' control over the coming investigation.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, both Democrats, said they wanted the attorney general to handle the investigation. Republican leaders had, for days, called on James to launch a probe. On Sunday, Republican state Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt called on Cuomo to resign.
New York's two U.S. senators, Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, both said an independent investigation was essential.
"These allegations are serious and deeply concerning. As requested by Attorney General James, the matter should be referred to her office so that she can conduct a transparent, independent and thorough investigation with subpoena power," Gillibrand said.
Cuomo's statement that women had misinterpreted comments that were intended to be jokes was met with outrage from some people, who said he appeared to be blaming the women.
"Is it 'playful' to touch one's employees' legs & kiss them on the lips against their will? Bc better men than A Cuomo have been fired for that," tweeted former Fox News and NBC journalist Megyn Kelly, whose sexual harassment allegations against late Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes helped lead to his ouster.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden also supported an independent review that "should move forward as quickly as possible."
The furor comes amid a new round of criticism over Cuomo's leadership style and actions his administration took to protect his reputation as a leader in the coronavirus pandemic.
Cuomo won praise as a strong hand during last spring's crisis of rising case counts and overflowing morgues. His book, "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic," was published in October.
But in recent weeks his administration was forced to revise its count of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes following criticism that it had undercounted the fatalities to blunt accusations that some of his administration's policies had made the situation worse.
James fueled some of that criticism by issuing a report saying the Cuomo administration had undercounted deaths.
Now, his support is eroding faster.
"Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett's detailed accounts of sexual harassment by Gov. Cuomo are extremely serious and painful to read," U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter Sunday. "There must be an independent investigation - not one led by an individual selected by the Governor, but by the office of the Attorney General."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
