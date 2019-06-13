Politics

NY Assembly passes measure to end gender discrimination in product prices

ALBANY, New York -- Legislation that has passed the New York state Assembly would prohibit companies from charging different prices for similar men's and women's products.

The measure, sponsored by Democratic Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (NEE'-lee ROH'zihk) of Queens, is intended to address price disparities between men's and women's products that are essentially the same, such as shampoo, shaving cream or razors.

A study by officials in New York City found that women's prices are 7% higher than the prices for similar men's products.

Rozic calls this price differential a form of institutionalized discrimination.

The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration after passing the Assembly on Tuesday.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsalbanylegislationpoliticsshopping
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
26-year-old woman found dead in New Jersey apartment
Mugshots: 18 alleged gang members nabbed in drug bust
More than 200 dogs rescued from New Jersey hoarding home
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for the morning commute
Man walking dog fatally shot by stray bullet in Manhattan
Cuba Gooding Jr. to surrender to police on NYC groping charge
1st contestant with autism competes in Miss Florida
Show More
47-year-old woman critically injured in Queens hit and run
New Jersey woman waits years to get title to car she owns
Man out with his family in Central Park attacked by pit bull
House panel votes to extend 9/11 victims fund after Stewart plea
VIDEO: Driver apparently fast asleep with Tesla on autopilot
More TOP STORIES News