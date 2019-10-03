Politics

New York congressman Max Rose now says he favors Donald Trump impeachment inquiry

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NEW YORK -- A Democratic congressman from New York who had not backed the impeachment inquiry against Republican President Donald Trump now says he supports the inquiry announced last week by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rep. Max Rose of the New York City borough of Staten Island said Wednesday he intends to "fully support the impeachment inquiry and follow the facts."

The first-term congressman who toppled a Republican incumbent had not previously expressed support for the inquiry. His district is the only Congressional District in New York City that backed Trump in 2016.

Rose told constituents at a town hall meeting that "the American people have a right to know if their president used the power of his office to get a foreign power to interfere in our election."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsstaten islandnew york cityimpeachmentdonald trumpmax rose
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 7 dead when WWII plane crashes in fireball at CT airport
6 charged with supplying drugs that killed HQ Trivia founder
Former cop embraced by victim's brother after murder sentence
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
AccuWeather: Big drop in temps Thursday
Man fatally stabs woman in the Bronx
Video: Trio steals $4K of merchandise from Victoria's Secret
Show More
Girl attacked by pit bull, Bronx neighbor uses bat to save her
Bernie Sanders cancels events after being hospitalized
LA subway singer in viral video shares story of hardship and hope
62-year-old motorcyclist killed in NY hit and run
Search efforts resume after swimmers go missing off Queens beach
More TOP STORIES News