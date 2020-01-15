Politics

New York law now gives adoptees right to birth certificate

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Adoptees can now obtain a certified birth certificate under a new law passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the law back in November.

Under the previous law, adoptees had to go before a judge to request access to their birth certificate. Advocates who have fought for 20 years for New York's law say access isn't always guaranteed.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says about half of states still require a court order. Some critics worry about privacy rights of birth parents.

New York's new law allows adult adoptees, their descendants or legal representative to obtain a certified copy of their original birth certificate.

Democratic Speaker Carl Heastie says knowing where one comes from is critical for learning culture and medical background.

Records in New York have been under seal since 1938.

(Some information from the Associated Press)

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citybirthadoption
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in sex assault, murder of 92-year-old in country illegally
Female off-duty officer attacked with chain on subway platform
27-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting on Long Island
AccuWeather: Best day of the week
Baby Yoda coming to a Build-A-Bear near you
NYPD statistics show crime on the rise in Central Park
House to send articles of impeachment to Senate
Show More
3 men wanted in string of Manhattan cab driver robberies
NY officials warn of rising flu cases, hospitalizations
Teens injured by firework on street corner in Brooklyn
African lion dies 2 weeks after mate at Ill. zoo
Weekend winter storm looking more likely, but how much snow?
More TOP STORIES News