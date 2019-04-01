New York lawmakers approve budget with congestion pricing, plastic bag ban

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- New York state lawmakers have passed the state budget that includes congestion pricing and a ban on single-use plastic bags. It now heads to Governor Andrew Cuomo's desk to be signed.The first-in-the-nation tolls for motorists entering the busiest sections of Manhattan had been part of a contentious debate, but lawmakers worked through the night Sunday to pass the $175.5 billion spending plan.State leaders said a review board will determine the toll amount, although it's expected to be somewhere around $11 or $12 per car and $25 per truck. The budget requires that a variable toll and fee structure be implemented, but does not specify exact rates.The plan encompasses all streets "south of and inclusive of" 60th Street, however, the West Side Highway and FDR Drive are excluded. The congestion pricing fee will only be charged one time per vehicle per day.A person living in the central business district (60th Street or south) as a primary residence and making less than $60,000 will be able to deduct their congestion pricing fees from their taxes.The program will be run and maintained by the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (state) with advice from the city Department of Transportation. The implementation will be advised by a state-mandated Traffic Mobility Review Board, a new six-person panel that will operate within the MTA.There will be public meetings on this issue, but it is expected to be up and running by the end of 2020.Eighty percent of the revenue will be directed to the subway and buses, and 10 percent each to the Long Island Rail Road and the Metro-North Railroad. According to the politicians, the plan must net enough money to support $15 billion in capital improvements over the next five years.An estimated 731,000 cars travel daily into Manhattan's central business district at 60th Street and points south.With the ban on plastic bags, New York will join California and Hawaii as the only states where the ubiquitous items are banned throughout the state. Taking effect March 1, 2020, the ban will apply to most single-use plastic bags provided by groceries and other stores.Individual counties will have the option of charging 5 cents for paper bags, with 2 cents going to local governments and 3 cents to the state's Environmental Protection Fund.The state budget also includes two other dedicated revenue sources for the subways: a "mansion tax" on Manhattan homes that sell for $25 million or higher, and an internet sales tax levied on retailers who sell merchandise online.The funding streams for the MTA include a reorganization plan and other reforms Cuomo has demanded.Other agreements in the budget include the closure of up to three yet-to-be-determined state prisons, eliminating cash bail for misdemeanor and non-violent felony arrests, a permanent, annual 2 percent cap on local property taxes, and another $1 billion for public education.Cuomo and legislative leaders also agreed to legislation that would allow three hours of paid time off for New Yorkers to vote on Election Day and expand voting hours upstate in primary elections to begin at 6 a.m. instead of noon to match general election hours.One major issue that didn't make it into the spending plan is the legalization of recreational marijuana. Cuomo and legislative leaders have said the issue was too complex to rush into the budget. Instead, it could be handled in separate legislation worked out over the last three months of the legislative session, scheduled to end June 19.(Some information from the Associated Press)----------