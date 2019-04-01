New York lawmakers finalizing congestion pricing as part of budget deal

ALBANY, New York (WABC) -- New York state lawmakers are working around-the-clock to put the final touches on the new budget.Congestion pricing in Manhattan remains part of a contentious debate.On Sunday, the legislature passed a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags and is expected to approve tolls for driving into the busiest sections of Manhattan starting in 2021 as part of a $175.5 billion state budget agreement worked out with Gov. Andrew Cuomo.The congestion pricing plan will be the first of its kind in the nation. State leaders said a review board will determine the toll amount, although it's expected to be somewhere around $11 or $12 per car and $25 per truck. The budget requires that a variable toll and fee structure be implemented, but does not specify exact rates.The plan encompasses all streets "south of and inclusive of" 60th Street, however, the West Side Highway and FDR Drive are excluded.A person living in the central business district (60th Street or south) as a primary residence and making less than $60,000 will be able to deduct their congestion pricing fees from their taxes.The congestion pricing fee will only be charged one time per vehicle per day.The program will be run and maintained by the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority (state) with advice from the city DOT. The implementation will be advised by a state-mandated Traffic Mobility Review Board, a new six-person panel that will operate within the MTA.There will be public meetings on this issue, but it is expected to be up and running by the end of 2020.Eighty percent of the revenue will be directed to the subway and buses, and 10 percent each to the Long Island Rail Road and the Metro-North Railroad. According to the politicians, the plan must net enough money to support $15 billion in capital improvements over the next five years.An estimated 731,000 cars travel daily into Manhattan's central business district at 60th Street and points south.The state budget also will include two other dedicated revenue sources for the subways: a "mansion tax" on Manhattan homes that sell for $25 million or higher, and an internet sales tax levied on retailers who sell merchandise online.The funding streams for the MTA include a reorganization plan and other reforms Cuomo has demanded.Other agreements in the budget include the closure of up to three yet-to-be-determined state prisons, eliminating cash bail for misdemeanor and non-violent felony arrests, a permanent, annual 2 percent cap on local property taxes, and another $1 billion for public education.Cuomo and legislative leaders also agreed to legislation that would allow three hours of paid time off for New Yorkers to vote on Election Day and expand voting hours upstate in primary elections to begin at 6 a.m. instead of noon to match general election hours.One major issue that didn't make it into the spending plan is the legalization of recreational marijuana. Cuomo and legislative leaders have said the issue was too complex to rush into the budget. Instead, it could be handled in separate legislation worked out over the last three months of the legislative session, scheduled to end June 19.(Some information from the Associated Press)----------