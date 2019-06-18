Politics

New York lawmakers pass bill to allow driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

ALBANY, New York -- New York will become the 13th state to authorize driver's licenses for immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally.

The state Senate approved the proposal Monday following Assembly passage last week. Democrats lead both chambers.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's support appeared in doubt Monday after he voiced concerns that U.S. immigration officials could use state license information to target immigrants for deportation. He asked for a legal review by the office of Attorney General Letitia James, who responded saying she supports the bill but wouldn't speculate on the federal response.

Cuomo's office then announced he would sign the bill.

Supporters include the state Business Council and immigrant advocates who say licenses would help immigrants get to work and complete everyday tasks.

Republican lawmakers said people shouldn't be rewarded for violating immigration rules.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsalbanynew york cityandrew cuomoimmigrationdriver
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
Home explodes in NJ, off-duty officer pulls 1 from rubble
Man accused of smuggling 34 live birds to JFK through curlers
Yonkers firefighters help deliver baby on Father's Day
4 shot, 3 arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally
New Jersey mom charged in 1-year-old daughter's hot car death
Gloria Vanderbilt dead at 95
Show More
4 hurt when car crashes into store in NJ strip mall
Ex-FDNY EMS dispatcher sentenced in college student's death
VIDEO: Turbulence smashes flight attendant into ceiling
Alex Jones accused of sending child porn to lawyers in Sandy Hook case
US to send an additional 1,000 troops to Middle East: Pentagon
More TOP STORIES News