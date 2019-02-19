POLITICS

16 states filing suit over President Trump's national emergency declaration

EMBED </>More Videos

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were among the states suing. (Jacquelyn Martin)

SACRAMENTO, California --
California and 15 other states filed a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra released a statement Monday saying the suit alleges the Trump administration's action violates the Constitution.

"President Trump treats the rule of law with utter contempt," Becerra said. "He knows there is no border crisis, he knows his emergency declaration is unwarranted, and he admits that he will likely lose this case in court."

Joining California in filing the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Virginia. All the states involved in the lawsuit have Democratic attorneys general.

Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his promise of completing the wall.

The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

The states say diversion of military funding to wall-building will hurt their economies and deprive their military bases of needed upgrades. They say taking away funds from counter-drug efforts for the wall will also cause damage. California and New Mexico, the two Mexican border states in the lawsuit, say the wall will harm wildlife.

California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court.

"President Trump is manufacturing a crisis and declaring a made-up 'national emergency' in order to seize power and undermine the Constitution," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. "This 'emergency' is a national disgrace."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsborder wallPresident Donald Trumpgovernment shutdownWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Bernie Sanders: What to know about Congress' longest-serving independent
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Trump lashes out at officials involved in Russia probe
More Politics
Top Stories
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld of Chanel dies at 85
Man struck by livery car in Manhattan hit-and-run
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watch for some
Woman shot in back while her car in the Bronx
Long Island couple together 81 years dies days apart
Friends, family say goodbye to fallen NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen
Crash in Newark sends one vehicle into front of home
Show More
Surveillance shows suspect in Brooklyn synagogue vandalism
Mom, teenage son found bludgeoned to death in NYC apartment
Fetus found in bag near NYC school, authorities investigating
11-year-old arrested after not reciting Pledge of Allegiance
Brooklyn hot dog vendor recovering after construction accident
More News