The Democrat-controlled New York Legislature has passed a series of gun control measures, including one that would prohibit teachers and other school employees from carrying firearms on school grounds.The legislation that easily passed the Assembly and Senate on Tuesday also includes a measure that authorizes the removal of guns from the home of a person who has been deemed a risk to themselves or to others. Under the "red flag" bill, a court could determine if firearms should be taken away from someone considered dangerous or mentally ill.Other approved legislation included a bill to extend the waiting period from three days to 30 days after an inconclusive background check before a gun can be purchased.Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo supports the measures and is expected to sign them into law."We are taking action that will keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people, ensure safe storage of guns, keep our schools safer and give law enforcement the proper tools to help stop this growing gun crime epidemic," said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Yonkers Democrat.Tom King, president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and a National Rifle Association board member, called the measures "disingenuous" and said they would only hurt people who adhere to current firearms laws."It's a violation of their Second Amendment rights and these are lawful gun owners who are not committing the crimes," King said.The Democrats' measures would make it illegal to sell or manufacture bump stocks, devises that can increase the rate of fire of semi-automatic weapons. Such a device was used by the gunman who opened fire from a Las Vegas hotel room in 2017, killing 58 people at a country music concert and wounding hundreds of others.New York's legislation is a response to a "widespread epidemic" of mass shootings in the U.S. in recent years, Cuomo said at a Tuesday morning state Capitol news conference attended by gun control advocates, including Linda Beigel Schulman and Michael Schulman. The Long Island couple's son, Scott, was among the 17 students and staff killed in last year's shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school.A former student with a troubled history at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was charged in the Feb. 14 shooting. Scott Schulman, a geography teacher and cross country coach at the school, would be alive today if Florida had gun control measures similar to New York's in place before the shooting, his mother said."Parkland would never have happened if Florida had a red flag law," she said.----------