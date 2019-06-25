Politics

NY primary election: Queens DA race tests left-wing vs moderate Democrats

By ELANA SCHOR
NEW YORK CITY -- A local New York City race for district attorney is shaping up to have a political impact far beyond the Queens borough where the primary election is being held.

The campaign has become a test between left-wing and moderate Democrats.

Much attention in Tuesday's Democratic primary has gone to Tiffany Caban, a 31-year-old public defender who has been endorsed by Queens Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the left-wing newcomer who defeated a longtime incumbent in her own primary last year. She also got endorsement nods from two presidential contenders, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

But Queens Borough President Melinda Katz has the backing of state and county party leaders like New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Katz is a veteran politician, having served in the state Assembly from 1994 to 1999 and on the City Council from 2002 to 2009.

Other candidates are former judge and Queens Assistant District Attorney Gregory Lasak, former District of Columbia Deputy Attorney General Mina Malik, former Nassau County Assistant District Attorney Betty Lugo and former New York Deputy Attorney General Jose Nieves.

The candidates have largely all embraced criminal justice reforms like reducing marijuana prosecutions.

The winner is widely expected to be victorious in the November general election and would succeed longtime District Attorney Richard Brown. He died last month at age 86.

Either Katz, Caban, Lugo or Malik would be the first woman to serve as Queens district attorney. Caban would be the first person of color.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityqueensprimary electiondemocrats
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6-alarm fire burns through 4 homes in Paterson
AccuWeather: Downpours develop, clear out later
Man on trial for Tinder date murder slices throat in court
Man wanted in attempted kidnapping of boy in Queens
Arrest after woman killed in Miller Place hit and run
Body recovered in East River, belongings of YouTube star nearby
Iran calls Trump's new sanctions 'outrageous and idiotic'
Show More
20 years later: Police still seek answers on missing toddler
Knicks fined $50K for banning Daily News
Dept. of Defense orders SpaceX to launch rocket with 24 satellites
MTA considering proposal to ban repeat offenders in NYC
Best of the best: The Jimmy Awards names 2019 winners
More TOP STORIES News