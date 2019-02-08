NEW YORK (WABC) --It cost New York taxpayers more than $1 million to keep popular tourist sites open during the longest government shutdown in history.
New York spent a whopping $1.5 million to keep the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island open.
That comes out to about $65,000 a day.
The Cuomo administration also spent $52,000 for the governor's January inauguration ceremony on Ellis Island.
