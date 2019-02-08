POLITICS

New York taxpayers foot $1.5M bill for tourist sites during government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

New York spent a whopping $1.5 million to keep the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island open.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It cost New York taxpayers more than $1 million to keep popular tourist sites open during the longest government shutdown in history.

New York spent a whopping $1.5 million to keep the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island open.

That comes out to about $65,000 a day.

The Cuomo administration also spent $52,000 for the governor's January inauguration ceremony on Ellis Island.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownstatue of libertyandrew cuomoNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Scandal sweeps up top 3 Democrats in Virginia
LI town considers ban of intentional release of balloons
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
Trump calls for unity, border security in State of the Union
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE | Suspect with knife shot by police on Lower East Side
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Fire breaks out in garbage truck on UWS
Pilot arrested before Philadelphia-bound flight
Son charged after mother found dead, burned in closet
10 dead and 3 hurt in fire at Brazilian soccer team complex
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Teen girls, young boy sought in subway station robbery
Show More
Body found in suitcase in CT ID'd as missing NY woman
Johnson & Johnson will list drug prices in TV commercials
NYC murder suspects lived with body, police say
NYC bar serving cocktails with lids after claims of spiked drinks
Facility shutting down after incapacitated woman gave birth
More News