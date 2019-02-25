POLITICS

New York to let teachers and school administrators report student safety concerns to a judge

EMBED </>More Videos

The 'Red Flag' bill signed Monday is aimed at stopping guns from getting into the hands of people showing violent behavior.

ALBANY, New York --
Teachers and school administrators in New York state can now alert a judge about students who they worry could be a threat to themselves or others after Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Monday intended to help prevent school shootings, suicides and other tragedies.

A judge would have the power to order a mental evaluation of the student and direct the removal of firearms from his or her home under the new law, which passed the Legislature earlier this year.

Cuomo signed the bill into law at a Manhattan event alongside U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who praised the legislation as a smart approach to gun control and school safety. The two Democrats were also joined by a Long Island couple whose son, Scott Beigel, was a teacher killed in last year's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and by Mark Barden, the father of a 7-year-old boy slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in Newtown, Connecticut.

Pelosi said the U.S. House will be taking up legislation this week that would expand the federal background check system for gun sales.

"I want the families to know that this will not end here," Pelosi told the audience. "We have more to do but it's not about taking guns away from people, it's just making sure that the law is effective."

Lawmakers in New York have passed a handful of other gun-control related bills this year that await Cuomo's signature, including ones banning teachers and other school employees from bringing firearms onto school grounds, and one that would extend the waiting period from three days to 30 days after an inconclusive background check before a gun can be purchased.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun controlgunsschool shootingschool safetyandrew cuomonancy pelosilegislationAlbany
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump looks for win in summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
De Blasio visits Iowa, says he hasn't ruled out run for president
Lawmaker proposes study of splitting New York into 2 states
More Politics
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Walking NYC's most dangerous street with top cop
High winds bring down scaffolding, trees, power lines
Cab driver released after fatal hit-and-run in Queens
NYC teacher named finalist for $1M Global Teacher Prize
Subway escalator buckles, shreds during morning commute
NJ man allegedly killed brother's family over missing money
AccuWeather: Strong winds diminish through the night
R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
Show More
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Authorities: Kraft visited parlor on day of AFC Championship
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Jon Stewart, NY pols call for extension of 9/11 victim fund
NJ day care finance director arrested on child porn charge
More News