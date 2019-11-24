Politics

National Grid faces deadline following threat from Gov. Cuomo

NEW YORK -- An electric company faces a deadline to respond to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's threat to revoke the utility's certificate to offer natural gas service in downstate New York.

Cuomo sent a Nov. 13 letter to National Grid on Tuesday giving the company 14 days to respond.

That deadline will be up by midweek.

National Grid denied natural gas service to over 1,100 customers since May. The company blamed New York's rejection of an application for a $1 billion pipeline bringing natural gas from Pennsylvania's shale gas fields.

Cuomo says such a pipeline wouldn't be in service until at least next year. National Grid has since reversed course and begun connecting customers.

The Democratic governor claims National Grid took advantage of the public. A spokeswoman has said National Grid is reviewing Cuomo's letter.

