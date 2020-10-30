vote 2020

Voters face cold weather, but get extra early voting hours this weekend in New York City

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The cold and rainy weather is likely to have an impact on early voters Friday, but it is the first day of extended voting hours.

The polls across New York City opened at 7 a.m.

Since Saturday, more than 700,000 voters have turned out to the polls.

There was a lower turnout Thursday, likely due to the weather, but there were still lines in some locations.

The Board of Elections decided Thursday to increase the pay for poll workers who will work the extended hours this weekend.

And the Board of Elections decided to allow one extra polling site at Marymount Manhattan that will be an alternate poll site for the people who've faced longlines at the overwhelmed Wagner School. That location will not open until Saturday.

Voters and poll workers saying even with long lines, voting is a necessity.

"I want people to know that to make a difference, you just can't sit at home and run your mouth, you come and put the pen to the paper," said Khadijah Smith, Van Dyke polling coordinator.

"We see the state of the country right now last election people realized the consequences of how that can affect you," said Kendal Campbell, a voter.

RELATED: New York early voting: What you need to know

Extended early voting hours go into effect this weekend, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Sunday is the last day of early voting.
The extra hours add up to a total of nine extra hours for New Yorkers to cast their votes.

RELATED: New York officials optimistic about fixes to mail-in voting system

There is no early voting on November 2 ahead of the November 3 general election.

CLICK HERE to find your polling place, and CLICK HERE to browse by county for times and places where you can vote early.

