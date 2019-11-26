NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City lawmakers are expected to take a bold step against flavored e-cigarettes.
A bill banning flavored vaping products will be up for a vote with the New York City Council.
San Francisco is the only other large city with a ban like this after voters approved the measure.
New York City would be the first major city to impose an e-cigarette ban like this one.
This means stores in New York City would be banned from selling flavored e-cigarettes and liquid for vaping devices, which Speaker Corey Johnson says has lured too many young people to what he calls the dangerous habit of vaping.
Under the proposed ban, tobacco flavored e-cigarette products will not be banned.
The tobacco industry has said bans like this are a setback in tobacco harm reduction efforts.
NYC has had two deaths attributed to e-cigarettes since October including a 17-year-old from the Bronx.
"I'm certain there are some people who benefit, but the problem we have is, we know that these flavors are being used to systematically hook children, and we know people are using other products and we know we have a health crisis now," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
On the federal level, while President Trump once vowed to crack down on e-cigarettes, he is now considering raising the age to 21.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
NYC Council expected to ban flavored vaping products in vote
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News