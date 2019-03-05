Politics

NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson calls for city takeover of the MTA

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is calling for the city to take over the MTA.

In his state of the city address Tuesday, Johnson said a new agency called Big Apple Transit should be formed.

It would have a board made up of New Yorkers who use the mass transit system.

He says the city council would have oversight over Big Apple Transit and it would have an independent auditor.

Johnson says the mayor would be responsible for its operation.

Right now, the MTA controls the fares, what gets built, and what is purchased.

"Municipal control means we decide how our system is run," said Johnson. "We decide how we raise our money, and we decide how we spend it. Municipal control means saying goodbye to the MTA."

Johnson added that if the Albany doesn't pass congestion pricing, the city council will.

He says the money from an increase in business taxes and money from the sales tax will fund transit reform.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citynew york city councilmtamass transit
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
Bloomberg not running for president in 2020
Woman, 2 teen daughters found unconscious in New York home
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
Child's dentist finds cancerous tumor during routine cleaning
3 explosive devices discovered around London
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Show More
1 arrested in IHOP shooting, 2 other shootings may be related
Former FDNY fire protection Inspector arrested
Man pleads guilty in crash that killed popular DJ Jinx Paul
Forbes: Kylie Jenner is youngest self-made billionaire
AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold moves in
More TOP STORIES News