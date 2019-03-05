NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson calls for city takeover of the MTA

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is calling for the city to take over the MTA.In his state of the city address Tuesday, Johnson said a new agency called Big Apple Transit should be formed.It would have a board made up of New Yorkers who use the mass transit system.He says the city council would have oversight over Big Apple Transit and it would have an independent auditor.Johnson says the mayor would be responsible for its operation.Right now, the MTA controls the fares, what gets built, and what is purchased."Municipal control means we decide how our system is run," said Johnson. "We decide how we raise our money, and we decide how we spend it. Municipal control means saying goodbye to the MTA."Johnson added that if the Albany doesn't pass congestion pricing, the city council will.He says the money from an increase in business taxes and money from the sales tax will fund transit reform.----------