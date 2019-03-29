Politics

New York City councilman under fire over comments about Palestine

EMBED <>More Videos

Jim Dolan reports on the New York City councilman under fire over comments about Palestine.

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A New York City councilman is under fire over comments he's made on social media regarding the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Kalman Yeger, a councilman from Brooklyn tweeted, "Palestine does not exist, sparking outrage and a protest that was held in Times Square Friday afternoon.

"What message does this give our elected officials other than Palestinians don't exist?" an activist said at the rally.

The councilman has been roundly criticized for many of his social media posts, which include comments such as, "Poor Bernie Sanders doesn't know there's no such thing as Palestine" and "No worries, Mr. Baird, (a reference to Canadian Politician John Baird) there's no such thing as Palestine. You're always welcome in Israel."

Many Palestinians say his comments are reprehensible and dangerous.

"A two-state solution is the best hope for peace," Mayor Bill de Blasio wrote on Twitter. "I challenge anyone who thinks the State of Israel shouldn't exist. But the same goes for anyone who would deny Palestinians a home."

Councilman Yeger currently sits on the New York City Immigration Committee.

He has turned down requests for an interview, and as of Thursday, he said he will not apologize.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson issued the following statement:

"I strongly condemn Council Member Kalman Yeger's statement. His comments are dehumanizing and divisive, and his comments have no place in New York City, which is the proud home of many, many Palestinians. I am also a strong supporter of the two-state solution that respects the dignity of both Palestinians and Israelis. I am having internal discussions with Chair Carlos Menchaca and colleagues about Council Member Yeger's future on the Council's Immigration Committee. When a decision is made on that, we will have more to say. That decision must be made by the body as a whole. But I personally feel the Council Member's comments are unacceptable, and I do not feel comfortable having someone that holds those viewpoints on a committee that's supposed to welcome all immigrants. The Council should reflect the acceptance and melting pot of our great city, and as Speaker, I will continue to work against anything that disrupts our peaceful diversity."

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citymanhattantimes squareprotestpalestinepalestinianstwitter
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bronx neighborhood on edge after more than a dozen car break-ins
Body pulled from NJ lake was nanny murdered while jogging
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Couple finds hidden camera above bed at Airbnb rental
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
Pedestrians hold man down who tried to escape after hitting cars
Police search for man who robbed woman at knife-point
Show More
Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after getting married
Suspect arrested in NYC apartment break-in, face licking
6 baby elephants separated from parents rescued from mud hole
Long Island district struggles to serve surge in migrant students
Where to find iconic 'Game of Thrones' chair in NYC
More TOP STORIES News