NYC DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg resigning effective early December

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg is resigning from her post within Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration, effective in early December, she announced Monday.
She has been the leading force behind the mayor's Vision Zero program to reduce pedestrian and cyclist deaths, serving since January 2014 and making her the longest-serving commissioner in the agency's history.
"I will always be grateful to Mayor de Blasio for the incredible opportunity to serve the city I love so much, and especially for the chance to lead the 5,800 dedicated public servants at DOT," Trottenberg said. "I have been honored to work with them and see the passion, creativity and dedication they bring every day to serving New Yorkers, especially during the pandemic of the last eight months. For now, I just say thank you, one and all."
Trottenberg has been an advocate for street safety and accessibility, and she has led the city's efforts to expand streets for more sustainable modes like cycling and buses, with a focus on underserved communities.
"We all owe Polly Trottenberg a debt of gratitude for her incredible service to New York City," de Blasio said. "She is a tireless and talented public servant who has made our city safer, fairer, and more accessible. I'm proud to have worked so closely with her, and I wish her all the best in whatever comes next."
While Trottenberg has not announced new employment, she had been asked earlier this month to volunteer on the Biden-Harris transition team, advising around transportation issues.
De Blasio has not yet named a replacement, but he insisted the city would not miss a beat.
"We already have the best talent," he said. "We have a very deep bench. Every single one of our commissioners that has succeeded has succeeded because they had a strong team around them. Their own talents of course, but also a strong team around them. We've got a lot of good talent to draw on."
As part of the Biden transition team, Trottenberg's team is reviewing the NTSB, Amtrak and the Federal Maritime Commission.
With more than 25 years of career public service, Trottenberg most recently served as the U.S. DOT's Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy, under the Obama Administration.
She also worked under U.S. Senators Charles Schumer, Daniel Patrick Moynihan and Barbara Boxer.
