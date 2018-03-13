NYC First Lady Chirlane McCray says she is considering running for office

New York City First Lady Chirlane McCray says she is considering running for office, saying she was motivated by the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.What office she would run for is not yet clear. McCray has been at the side of her husband, Mayor Bill de Blasio, from campaigning to advising him.But recently she has taken on a more prominent role.She started ThriveNYC, a comprehensive mental health plan for the city, and chairs the Mayor's Fund to advance New York City through philanthropy and the private sector.Earlier this month she was present at the announcement of the new schools chancellor.And while she has a staff and security detail, she doesn't get paid because of nepotism laws, something the mayor recently chimed in about."I don't understand it, because if someone's working fulltime and is a professional with a lot of background applying themselves, I don't understand why they can't get paid but she can't get paid so she's doing it all volunteer, and giving 110 percent," he said.Following a news conference Tuesday morning in which McCray announced she's headed to Puerto Rico along with mental health workers, she commented on her husband's outrage that she isn't financially compensated."Sometimes husbands say things and you have no explanation," she said.But while she hasn't discussed that in detail with her husband, she says they have spoken about the possiblity of her running for office."My husband thinks everyone should run for office," said McCray, laughing.While she wouldn't say whether she has her eye on becoming mayor, she has strong feelings about who should hold that office."Do I think it's time for a black woman mayor? I think that would be fabulous," said McCray. "But not just any black woman because it makes a difference. I'd want someone who is progressive and able to really do the job."She adds it's not about ethnicity or gender but about values. McCray notes she has had no formal discussions with outside consultants.----------